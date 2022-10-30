Home Lifestyle Health

Heart of the Matter  

Cholesterol plays a major factor in contributing to poor heart health, but triglycerides, a kind of blood fat, are equally to blame, according to the Mayo Clinic.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Cholesterol plays a major factor in contributing to poor heart health, but triglycerides, a kind of blood fat, are equally to blame, according to the Mayo Clinic. Calories that are not used by the body are converted into triglycerides and reserved by it for later.

Go slow on carbs
 If you have elevated triglycerides, reduce your carbohydrate intake to less than 120-135 gm per day.

Limit sugar
Six teaspoons of sugar per day for women and nine for men is just about the right amount. If you need more, keep fruits handy. Increase your intake of milk, fruits, beetroots, peas, carrots and sweet potatoes as these come with natural sugars.

Go strong on healthy fats 
This is an effective way to manage triglyceride levels, especially Omega-3 unsaturated fats. Some of the best sources are salmon, mackerel, sardines, edamame, walnuts, flaxseeds, kidney beans, Soybean oil and chia seeds
 

