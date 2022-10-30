Heart of the Matter  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Cholesterol plays a major factor in contributing to poor heart health, but triglycerides, a kind of blood fat, are equally to blame, according to the Mayo Clinic. Calories that are not used by the body are converted into triglycerides and reserved by it for later.

The excessive intake of calories, especially in the form of carbohydrates, is the main reason for heightened triglycerides, but there are ways to keep them at healthy levels, according to Mumbai-based preventive cardiology nutritionist. Sheetal Arora.

Go slow on carbs

If you have elevated triglycerides, reduce your carbohydrate intake to less than 120-135 gm per day.

Limit sugar

Six teaspoons of sugar per day for women and nine for men is just about the right amount. If you need more, keep fruits handy. Increase your intake of milk, fruits, beetroots, peas, carrots and sweet potatoes as these come with natural sugars.

Go strong on healthy fats

This is an effective way to manage triglyceride levels, especially Omega-3 unsaturated fats. Some of the best sources are salmon, mackerel, sardines, edamame, walnuts, flaxseeds, kidney beans, Soybean oil and chia seeds



