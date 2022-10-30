Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Perfection in Personal Care  

We recently tried Carmesi’s facial razor for women and it proved itself as a useful personal care product for several reasons.

By Ayesha Singh
We recently tried Carmesi’s facial razor for women and it proved itself as a useful personal care product for several reasons. First, it’s sharp enough to shave off the hair, sans cuts or bruises. It’s easy to manoeuvre and removes peach fuzz, especially well. The smoothness of hair removal in the first go is note-worthy; you don’t have to go over and over again on the same area.

The razor has a long handle with an anti-slip grip, allowing you to hold it firmly. The other product we tried was the unique bra stress relief roll-on potion that cools irritated skin and soothes rashes caused by wired bras and bra straps. With no parabens, sulphates, toxins, chlorine, phthalates or artificial fragrances, the roll-on provides a cooling sensation and is ideal to soothe inflamed skin.

Carmesi underarm wipes—the last product we tried—absorbs sweat well and comes with anti-bacterial oils that control body odour; however, if you stay in the sun for long, the positive effects may not be as much. The wipes are biodegradable and keep the underarms dry. Not to mention, all three products are excellent value for money.   

Bra stress relief roll-on
Price: Rs 209   

Underarm wipes
Price: Rs 125

Facial razor
Price: Rs 199            

Available at: Mycarmesi.com                           

