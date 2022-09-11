A win for the skin featuring hyaluronic acid

Trisha Mukherjee By

Express News Service

A quick Google search on hyaluronic acid leads one to pages full of face moisturisers, serum and face mask options from a barrage of brands, all of which boast of this substance as a key component

in their products.

Over the last one year, hyaluronic acid has evidently become a sought-after ingredient in the realm of skincare. But what is this magic potion that everyone is after?

Hyaluronic acid is a polysaccharide—basically starch that is already present in our skin tissues and acts as a water molecule storage device. It is responsible for maintaining skin tone, texture and hydration. “Hyaluronic acid is considered as the watering agent for collagen, which, in turn, keeps the skin elastic and lifted,” says Dr Renita Rajan, Consultant Dermatologist, RENDER Skin and Hair, a Chennai-based skin clinic.

It is when the skin is unable to replenish its water levels that one needs external assistance in the form of moisturisers or serums. “Up to age 25, the skin replenishes itself with the hyaluronic acid present within the body. But post 25, skin tissues and the replenishment cycle get sluggish.

That is when you need to start applying a serum or moisturiser with hyaluronic acid to restore the liquid hydro barrier in the skin,” explains Dr Chytra Anand, founder of Kosmoderma Clinics and SkinQ.

While keeping your skin nourished by drinking plenty of water, maintaining a good diet or using good-quality moisturisers is not new knowledge, the awareness about hyaluronic acid evidently is, so much so that brands have started exhibiting its percentage in product composition in big, bold fonts on the product packaging. A 2021 report by Grand View Research, US-based market research and consulting company, valued the global hyaluronic acid market at $8.9 billion while predicting an annual growth rate of 7.45 per cent between 2022 and 2030.

Delhi-based Mandeep Kaur, who uses the hyaluronic acid sheet mask, says the product has worked wonders for her. “Having extremely dry, stretchy and irritated skin, the hyaluronic acid sheet mask instantly made my skin not just look but feel hydrated. My skin looks healthier and more radiant. Using the mask did not cause any breakouts or allergy, which I have experienced with other skincare products,” says the communications professional.

According to Anand, the popularity of hyaluronic acid can be attributed to people’s increased access

to information about the molecule and its benefits. In India, particularly, the fandom tends to run high because “60 per cent of Indians have sensitive skin, which goes towards being drier and dehydrated”.

Besides being used as a topical agent, hyaluronic acid can also be injected into the layers of skin. Known as the profhilo treatment, the procedure promises a natural lift, freshness and glow to the skin. It has also been named one of the top beauty trends of 2022 by industry leaders. “In the treatment, the hyaluronic acid molecule is injected into the dermis, where it forms little reservoirs of the acid and slowly increases the hydration of skin,” explains Anand.

Now that you know all about this magic potion, how are you going to take yours?

