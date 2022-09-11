Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Not Just a Pretty Face   

 Minimalist’s new 3% Sepicalm moisturiser is just what your skin may be longing for.

Published: 11th September 2022

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Minimalist’s new 3% Sepicalm moisturiser is just what your skin may be longing for. The key 
ingredient is sepicalm, a compound made of amino acids such as glycine, glutamic acid, aspartic acid 
and alanine, in addition to minerals, which reduce redness and calm irritated skin.

The moisturiser has a cooling effect, making it great for hot weather. It also contains oat extract that has anti-inflammatory properties. The product is free of fragrance and essential oils. It is good for all skin types.

Oat Extract 06% cleanser is the other product I tried from the brand. The formulation has an oat-based surfactant that cleanses the face to a reasonable degree. It does not lather up much, but washes away sebum and dirt. It does not remove makeup satisfactorily, though.

Having said that, it is a great product for sensitive or dry skin, besides being excellent value for money.   

Oat Extract 06% cleanser Price: Rs 289

Sepicalm 3% moisturiser Price: Rs 345

