Beneath the Surface: Dermatologist Radhika Jumani shares tips to have good skin

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Good skin is desired by all but achieved by some. That is because you may not be paying attention to the fundamentals of healthy skin. While good skin is a result of everyday lifestyle choices, there are

a few ways in which you can reap better results. Delhi-based dermatologist Radhika Jumani takes us through them.

Don’t fight the acne, deal with it with understanding

Acne is the bane of life for many women. The quickest solution one thinks of to deal with acne is applying a drying agent such as benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. But, that does not reduce acne, it only suppresses it. The effective thing to do is to keep the area dry. When sweat accumulates, wash or wipe it off. Don’t scrub your skin, and for God’s sake, keep those hands off your face.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

The skin constitutes 64 per cent water. Because most people fall short on their daily water intake, the skin is not able to maintain its suppleness. In that case, no matter how many hydrating products you slap

on, your skin will break out, and become dull or saggy over time.



Steam right

To draw maximum benefit from skincare products, use them after steaming as it softens the skin

and allows for the product to permeate through the layers.

