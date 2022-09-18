Lip crush: Simply nam’s hydrating lip butters tick the right boxes

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Smooth, creamy and long-lasting, Simply Nam’s Hydrating Lip Butters tick the right boxes. Unlike their matte counterparts, these lipsticks do not dry. It’s the chemical compound, squalane, to thank her, which easily penetrates the skin, providing sufficient hydration to the lips.

The lipsticks are medium coverage, but easily buildable. The colour does not fly off the lips when in contact with food or beverages. You may need a little touch-up, nothing more. I tried the Shikha (pink beige) and Rani (cinnamon pink), named after the exceptional women in the founder Namrata Soni’s life. Both are beautiful hues that complemented my warm beige complexion right away. The only thing that could have worked out better is the pricing.

Simply Nam’s Hydrating Lip Butters Shikha and Rani

Price: Rs 1,199

Available at Simplynam.com

Smooth, creamy and long-lasting, Simply Nam’s Hydrating Lip Butters tick the right boxes. Unlike their matte counterparts, these lipsticks do not dry. It’s the chemical compound, squalane, to thank her, which easily penetrates the skin, providing sufficient hydration to the lips. The lipsticks are medium coverage, but easily buildable. The colour does not fly off the lips when in contact with food or beverages. You may need a little touch-up, nothing more. I tried the Shikha (pink beige) and Rani (cinnamon pink), named after the exceptional women in the founder Namrata Soni’s life. Both are beautiful hues that complemented my warm beige complexion right away. The only thing that could have worked out better is the pricing. Simply Nam’s Hydrating Lip Butters Shikha and Rani Price: Rs 1,199 Available at Simplynam.com