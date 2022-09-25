Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Shine Like a Diamond 

Colorbar’s Sexy Twosome Highlighter turned out to be a great product for a polished makeup look.

By Ayesha Singh
Colorbar’s Sexy Twosome Highlighter turned out to be a great product for a polished makeup look. When applied the right way, in the right amount to the high points of the face and neck, it offers a subtle sheen, amping up the bone structure of the areas.

The product comes in two shadesa dull, soft beige shade and deeper rosegold colour, suitable for young and mature skin. The highlighter is quite buildable and doubles up an excellent eye shadow as well. Use the lighter colour as the base and shade the eye crease with the darker one. 

The dull side? It begins to fade in a couple of hours. 

Additionally, the absence of a mirror and a fan brush made application a bit challenging while on the go. Is the highlighter versatile enough to be worn without makeup? To an extent, yes, but you will require a touchup in a few hours. The price of the dual-shade highlighter is a steal though.   

Colorbar’s Sexy Twosome Highlighter Price: Rs 699

Available at: Colorbarcosmetics.com                 

