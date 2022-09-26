Fixing post-Covid fatigue: How do we improve these symptoms?

Home Lifestyle Health

We usually suggest that when you work out, your body releases feel-good hormones but with post-COVID fatigue, workouts make it worse.

Of late, many people have been reaching out to me with this common problem—low energy levels and extreme fatigue that has started affecting them post a COVID diagnosis. We usually suggest that when you work out, your body releases feel-good hormones and the mild symptoms of low energy will come under control but with post-COVID fatigue, workouts make it worse. 

COVID-19 is a viral infection that affects our body at a cellular level and can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction—energy production takes place in the mitochondria of the cell which takes up chemical energy from food and converts energy into ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate), which is utilised by the cell.

When the function of mitochondria is affected, the body cannot produce energy, causing fatigue despite sleeping, eating, and exercising well.

A viral infection can impact the homeostasis of our body and the mitochondria starts self-destructing through cell proliferation, self apoptosis (killing of cells), which further affects communication between cells, immune system, and energy levels. That is why, post-COVID, the system is going to generate less ATP and everyone faces fatigue.

So how do we improve these symptoms? It will take time but we can start with the tips below:

  •  Rest is most important for your body, so avoid over-exertion. Walking and light activity is fine but avoid doing heavy exercises if your energy levels are already low. Heavy activity will delete your ATP, making you feel more fatigued. Focus on getting rest to allow the body to function optimally.
  •  Decrease toxin exposure for your body by avoiding alcohol or smoking, reducing the intake of processed and junk food, shifting from refined oil to cold pressed cooking oils or A2 ghee, etc.
  •  Improve protein intake in the form of organic non-vegetarian options or a combination of pulses and grains to build muscle mass because more muscle contains more mitochondria, which will help in improving energy levels. Gradually starting with mild weight training will also be helpful but do it under guidance and don’t over exercise.
  •  Glutathione is the master antioxidant that helps improve inflammation in the body, which helps in improving energy production. Have cruciferous veggies in large quantities to improve glutathione production.
  • Vitamin E protects the cell membrane of mitochondria from oxidative stress and this can increase ATP production. Check with your healthcare provider to start on vitamin E supplements or get it naturally from nuts and seeds such as  pumpkin seeds, peanuts, etc.
  •  Sleep properly as disturbed sleep can cause mitochondrial dysfunction, more oxidative stress, and increased inflammation leading to fatigue. That is why resting, sleeping, and hydration is extremely important.

Follow these tips to improve energy levels gradually.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices. She is also the Chief Nutrition Officer at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

