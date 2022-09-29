Celebs could have avoided heart attacks: Dr Devi Shetty

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of World Heart Day on Thursday, founder and chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty said actors, celebrities with six packs, and fit people suddenly dropping dead after a heart attack, could have been saved. Their heart condition could have been anticipated 10 years earlier if they had got a CT Angio or CT scan of the heart done, which could have picked up even 5 per cent blockage in their arteries in the early stage, he said.

He called on those completing 40 years of age to get tested once in 10 years, and said it would detect even minor coronary heart disease and prevent heart attacks, Dr Shetty said. Dr Gundurao Harish Joshi, consultant, adult cardiology, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, HSR Layout, said, “We are noticing a 25-30 per cent rise in heart attacks in patients less than 55 years of age, to pre-Covid days. Over 70 per cent of the total patients being admitted belong to the 35-45 age group, followed by 45-55 years.

Besides poor lifestyle and diet, increase in stress and negligent conditions like sugar and BP, this spike can be attributed to Covid to an extent, he said. “Owing to better treatment modality being available, around 95 per cent of those admitted within the golden hour (1 hour) can be saved, however, at present, the onset is far most effective. Engaging in a physical activity of one’s choice, eating a balanced diet, ensuring sufficient rest to the body as well as mind, restricting the usage of alcohol and abstaining from smoking are some of the ways one can maintain a healthy heart,” Dr Joshi said.

BENGALURU: Ahead of World Heart Day on Thursday, founder and chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty said actors, celebrities with six packs, and fit people suddenly dropping dead after a heart attack, could have been saved. Their heart condition could have been anticipated 10 years earlier if they had got a CT Angio or CT scan of the heart done, which could have picked up even 5 per cent blockage in their arteries in the early stage, he said. He called on those completing 40 years of age to get tested once in 10 years, and said it would detect even minor coronary heart disease and prevent heart attacks, Dr Shetty said. Dr Gundurao Harish Joshi, consultant, adult cardiology, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, HSR Layout, said, “We are noticing a 25-30 per cent rise in heart attacks in patients less than 55 years of age, to pre-Covid days. Over 70 per cent of the total patients being admitted belong to the 35-45 age group, followed by 45-55 years. Besides poor lifestyle and diet, increase in stress and negligent conditions like sugar and BP, this spike can be attributed to Covid to an extent, he said. “Owing to better treatment modality being available, around 95 per cent of those admitted within the golden hour (1 hour) can be saved, however, at present, the onset is far most effective. Engaging in a physical activity of one’s choice, eating a balanced diet, ensuring sufficient rest to the body as well as mind, restricting the usage of alcohol and abstaining from smoking are some of the ways one can maintain a healthy heart,” Dr Joshi said.