Women, pause and reflect on your menstrual health

CHENNAI: As women age, they experience a natural decline in reproductive hormones, which results in the cessation of menstruation and the end of their reproductive years. The transition period leading up to this is called perimenopause, which typically begins in a woman’s mid-40s and can last for several years. During this time, women may experience a range of physical and emotional symptoms, collectively known as pre-menopause syndrome.

Pre-menopause syndrome can be a challenging and distressing time for women. However, with the right support and treatment, women can manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Symptoms

The symptoms of pre-menopause syndrome can vary from woman to woman, but some of the most common ones include:

Hot flashes and night sweats

Irregular periods

Mood swings, irritability, and depression

Vaginal dryness

Sleep disturbances

Fatigue and decreased energy

Weight gain

Memory problems and difficulty concentrating

Causes

The hormonal fluctuations that occur during perimenopause are the primary cause of pre-menopause syndrome. As estrogen and progesterone levels decline, women may experience a range of physical and emotional symptoms. Other factors that can contribute to pre-menopause syndrome include stress, poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and certain medical conditions.

Treatment

There are several treatment options available for pre-menopause syndrome, and a personalised approach based on each woman’s symptoms and medical history is recommended. Some of the most common treatments include:

Hormone therapy: This involves taking estrogen and/or progesterone to replace the hormones that the body is no longer producing. Hormone therapy can be effective in reducing hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and other symptoms, but it is not suitable for everyone and can carry some risks.

Lifestyle changes: Simple lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and stress management techniques can help alleviate pre-menopause symptoms and improve overall health and well-being.

Medications: Some medications, such as antidepressants and blood pressure drugs, can help manage certain pre-menopause symptoms such as mood swings, insomnia, and hot flashes.

Alternative therapies: Some women find relief from pre-menopause symptoms through alternative therapies such as acupuncture, yoga, or herbal supplements. However, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional before trying any new treatment.

Pre-menopause syndrome is a natural part of the ageing process for women, but it can be challenging to manage. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is essential to speak with a healthcare professional. They can provide guidance on the best treatment options for your individual needs and help you navigate this transition period with ease.

(The writer is a gynaecologist at Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai)

