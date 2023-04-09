Home Lifestyle Health

Fighting daytime fatigue  

While the reasons could be many, here are some possible lifestyle aspects to look into. 

Published: 09th April 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sleep, Sleep deprivation,

Image used for representational purpose

By Luke Coutinho
Express News Service

Do you wake up feeling unrested? Is your morning incomplete until you have downed that cup of tea or coffee? Do you feel sluggish, sleepy, or exhausted throughout the day? You may be experiencing daytime fatigue, a feeling of constant tiredness that affects your energy levels, concentration and motivation. But before you reach out for a quick-fix or supplement, consider this: your lifestyle may be the one to blame.

Daytime fatigue, if left unaddressed, can affect not only your physical health, but also your daily functioning and mental health. Some telltale signs include low energy levels, weakness, reduced productivity, irritability, memory issues, unexplained aches and pains, and feeling isolated. While the reasons could be many, here are some possible lifestyle aspects to look into. 

Quality sleep: It’s not how long, but how well you sleep. Deep sleep enhances your ability to make ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the source of cellular energy, and a single night of sleep deprivation can impact it. Adopt fixed sleep schedules five days a week to align with your circadian rhythm. Before hitting the bed, take a warm bath, have pleasant conversations with loved ones, read, and do some breathing exercises such as yoga nidra. Create the perfect, pitch-dark environment, and invest in good-quality mattresses and pillows.

Chronic stress: High cortisol levels increase inflammation and may lead to fatigue. Take time to unwind by engaging in a hobby, walking amid nature, working out or meditating. Give yourself a break when you need to recharge your batteries. 

Eating right: You are what you eat. Is your diet nutrient-dense with whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds? Or does it comprise ultra-processed and sugary foods that drain energy? Is it balanced in terms of healthy carbohydrates, fats and proteins? Low levels of Vitamin B12 and D too can also lead to exhaustion.

Meal timings have an equal role to play here. When you eat too close to bedtime, your body does not get enough time to break down the food, which may make you feel heavy and sluggish the following day. 

Consuming stimulants: Those multiple cups of coffee or caffeinated beverages may feel like they are energising you, but they only create temporary neuro-excitement and lead to energy crashes later in the day. Cut back on them. 

Water intake: Even the slightest drop in hydration levels will throw your system out of whack. You lose water as you sweat, poop, pee, and go about your day. Replenish this by drinking adequate water. Dehydration impacts your energy levels, disrupts sleep, and reduces the efficiency of workouts too. 

Watch your weight: Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of sleep apnea and other health risks. While reaching a healthy weight is the goal, how you do it is equally important. If you exercise too late or are overtraining, you may wake up feeling tired. Workouts should make you feel energetic 
rather than drain you out. This said, your one-hour workout is useless if you are sedentary for the rest of the day. Keep moving through the day to sleep better at night.

Health risks: Type 2 diabetes, thyroid-related issues, sleep apnea, insomnia, kidney issues, heart and lung conditions, and so on can also lead to frequent fatigue. Address this at its root under your healthcare expert’s guidance. Thoughts before you sleep: The last thoughts on your mind will decide how you wake up the following morning. When you are depressed, anxious, or don’t want to face the next day, you wake up tired. Before bedtime, visualise a positive day to wake up feeling energised. 

Coutinho practises in the field of Holistic Nutrition - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fatigue Quality sleep
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp