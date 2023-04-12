Why hair botox is a thing

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

If you are one of those people who wants to try botox and haven’t yet gathered the courage to take the injections, then you must get hair botox done. For the uninitiated, hair botox does not inject botulinum toxin. Instead, it is the latest fancy term in the beauty industry to revive and rejuvenate your hair by deep conditioning your tresses. Just like how your skin ages and loses elasticity, the hair too loses its shine and volume due to chemicals and heat treatments. Hair botox is a treatment that uses vitamins, oils, peptides, and collagen. It helps regain texture and strengthens your hair.

What is hair botox?

This is an advanced conditioning treatment to fill in individual strands that become frayed due to overheating with tools and chemicals. The fibre that fills in the hair makes it stronger and gives it a healthier bounce. But the key ingredient that differentiates it from conditioning treatment is collagen, apart from caviar oil, argan oil, or jojoba oil—the antioxidants that smoothen hair by restoring the cuticle. Since binding the moisture in is important, the process takes almost 90 to 120 minutes.

“Hair botox has become the largest global trend seen across premium salons and is the healthier alternative compared to keratin, smoothening, and straightening treatments. It rejuvenates dry damaged hair while filling up hair fibres, and—unlike keratin and straightening treatments—also gives the flexibility of retaining the original texture or going for a relaxed look,” says Rajesh Dsouza, director, NUcare India.

Hair botox or keratin?

Keratin will straighten out your curls, while hair botox will just make it frizz-free.

Keratin is a chemical treatment that uses formaldehyde while hair botox uses hydrolised elastin that moisturises and sealing oils to hydrate it.

Keratin is cheaper and might last longer (up to 4-6 months) than hair botox (10 weeks or so).

Since the market is competitive, newer forms of keratin are being introduced using natural products.

Geeta Rao, founder of GlossNGlass Salon and Makeup Academy uses keratin for bouncy hair. She says, “Keratin is a protein treatment and there are latest additions in the national market that are using ‘juvexin’, the natural form of keratin. Keratin gives 90 per cent relaxed/ frizz-free hair, leaving it shiny.”

How much is to be used?

Whether it is keratin treatment or hair botox, both are effective in giving shinier hair. It maintains the hair and works like magic. But repetitive treatments could make hair weaker, leading to thinning and anti-breakage. So thrice a year is a good number to maintain natural lustre.

Treatment after-care

Use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner to make it last longer. Since fine hair is prone to looking flat due to the overload of protein that weighs the hair down, use a lightweight conditioner.

This treatment makes the hair look shinier and manageable. Hair botox or not, use good masks, homemade or otherwise. No amount of TLC is good enough for your hair and this treatment with its fancy name is a reminder of the same.

