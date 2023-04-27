Overcoming allergies

Dr Salma Mashood By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An allergy can be described as the sensitivity of a body to sensitiveness or certain substances in the environment. An allergic reaction occurs within a few minutes after coming in contact with the allergen, or it may be delayed for several hours or several days. Almost any part of the body can be affected by allergies, mainly the nose and eyes, the skin, the chest, intestines or ears. Pollen, dust, cosmetics, poisonous plants, serums, vaccines etc., are commonly known to cause allergies as also oranges, milk, eggs, wheat, fish, chocolates, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes and strawberries.

An allergy that affects the nose and eyes is commonly known as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, a chronic state where day after day you sneeze 20 or 30 times. It is not an acute cold although the symptoms are similar. The best way to deal with hay fever is to fast on fruit and fruit juices for a few days and to get into the habit of regular exercise.

You will build your physical resistance and not fall prey to every allergen that comes your way. A simple, ancient technique from Ayurveda is jal neti or nasal douche (nose wash). Jal neti helps flush out dirt and bacteria from the nasal passages. Clear nasal passages prevent infections, and improve breathing and hence blood circulation. Your breath remains fresh, your eyesight improves and you even sleep better.

Take ten minutes out of your day to do jal neti and you can be free of sinusitis and hay fever for life. Migraine and asthma symptoms also get reduced immensely by this practice. Food allergies occur when the system is overloaded – wrong foods such as alcohol, sugar, refined cereals, tobacco and foods that contain preservatives, flavouring and chemical additives put a lot of stress on the digestive system.

For preventive purposes, the entire Vitamin C complex foods, which are known as bio-flavonoids are recommended. Vitamin E also possesses effective anti-allergic properties. Research has shown that the use of five drops of castor oil in a little juice or water taken on an empty stomach in the morning prevents allergies in the intestinal tract, skin and nasal passages.

Stress is also a great contributor to allergic reactions in the body. When the mind is not at ease, you are tense and worried – you become an easy target for allergies. It is best to learn to relax, unwind, and let go – for accumulating stress will only decrease your quality of life.

(The writer is a consultant & teacher of homeopathy)

