Beat the monsoon blues with ritucharya

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

Our ancestors keenly observed the rhythm of Earth in relation to the sun and its impact on living beings, including humans. Based on this understanding, the year is divided into six seasons known as ritus. These include shishira (late winter), vasantha (spring), greeshma (summer), varsha (rainy), sharat (autumn), and hemantha (winter). Broadly, they are divided into two major periods, Uttarayana (northern solstice) and Dakshinayana (southern solstice). The first three seasons, shishira, vasantha and greeshma, fall under Uttarayana because earth moves closer to the sun during this time. Consequently, both the sun and wind become more powerful, resulting in the loss of cooling effects from Earth. As a consequence, Uttarayana, ending with the summer season, can be physically taxing.

The three seasons starting with monsoon form Dakshinayana or Visarga Kala. During this phase, the sun gradually releases its strength, the moon becomes more influential, and the earth cools due to clouds, rain and cold winds. The impact of each season on the human body and life is extensively documented in Ayurveda, which also suggests guidelines or ‘dos and don’ts’ through ritucharya, the regimen one should follow to stay healthy through the changing seasons.

Varsha Ritu marks the beginning of Dakshinayana. During this time, the digestive abilities of people are affected due to the lingering effects of summer. The damp atmosphere further weakens digestion, making it essential to enhance it through specific practices.

To withstand the rains, Ayurveda recommends applying hot oil over the body to pacify increased vata, followed by a hot water shower. Medicated oils or plain sesame oil can be used, but exercise caution as a hot oil bath is not suitable for everyone. Those with indigestion or diseases of kapha origin, such as fever, cold or respiratory illnesses, should not undergo this practice.

Udvartanam (powder massage) and Udgharshanam (with more pressure) are also recommended, especially for those who are obese. Medicated powders or powders made from green gram or horse gram are massaged over the body in the opposite direction (reverse massage) after heating a little, to make the body more resistant to the challenges of the cold and damp climate.

Regarding the food too, one must consider their digestive ability. Generally, a semi-liquid diet like rice or wheat gruel processed with formulations that enhance digestion is recommended. For example, rice can be cooked with water and seeds like fenugreek, cumin, carom seed and ginger in paste form, and it is advised to consume it hot at least once a day. In Kerala, the practice of consuming Karkidaka Kanji (a seasonal gruel) during the month of Karkidakam is considered healthy. Consuming hot water infused with ginger and cumin and avoiding heavy foods like processed meat, yoghurt and fried items are essential practices during the rainy season.

Ayurveda recommends seasonal purification during monsoon, including mild purgation (virechana) and enema (vasti), to maintain a healthy body. In some regions, like Kerala, undergoing procedures like Pizhichil and Shirodhara, followed by virechana during the month of Karkidakam, is a customary practice. Moreover, the season also brings along communicable diseases such as flu and cold. To prevent illnesses, consume formulations like Amruthotharam, Dashamoolakatutrayam and Guluchyadi Kasahya as ‘paanajala’ (boiling these drugs in water), as it can help improve immunity. Taking care of our bodies and minds during this period will ensure well-being and vitality during the changing seasons.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala

