Product Review - For that Velvety Touch

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

I have always been a tad partial to Nykaa’s bath and bodycare products. Wanderlust’s newest Spanish Olive range is no different. The fresh nutty fragrance feels like a walk amid olive gardens. The range consists of five products.

I tried the shower gel and the body lotion, and they are pure indulgence. A few drops of the shower gel are enough to work up a rich lather on the loofah. Once done, you get the feel of squeaky clean skin that is smooth to the touch, and of course, smells divine.

The scent lingers on for a long while after a shower, so much so that it’s become my favourite night routine now. The body lotion lives up to its claims of being light-weight and non-sticky. You can easily use it during the day.

The light texture moisturises the skin well without being too oily. What I liked about the lotion is that it keeps the skin soft to the touch for long hours. If you are looking for some mild sensual product to keep off flaky skin, look no further.

Wanderlust Spanish Olive Shower Gel Price: Rs 399

Wanderlust Spanish Olive Body Lotion Price: Rs 499

Available at: Online and retail

