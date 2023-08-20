Making sense of scents

Swati Singh By

In the age of great technological awakening, having a good night’s sleep, ironically, has become woefully difficult. Among the many solutions, aromatherapy has shown great promise to improve the quality—and quantity—of slumber. Turns out, the induction of essential oils to our sleep routine not only boosts memory, but also promotes cognitive and psychological benefits. Recent findings from the University of California, Irvine underscore the significant impact of fragrances on the brain’s performance. A study on 23 individuals in the 60-85 age group—without any memory issues—revealed a robust connection between memory and decision-making neural pathways. In other words, breathing in pleasant scents during sleep can offer an easy and effective way to improve cognitive health and sharpen mental clarity.

Aromas such as lavender or chamomile interact with receptors within the olfactory system, modulating changes in neurotransmitter activity and thus impacting the brainwave activity. These changes could potentially enhance concentration and problem-solving skills. “The use of aromatic compounds from plants (essential oils) is believed to impact the limbic system in the brain, which plays a role in emotions and behaviour. Certain scents can trigger responses in the limbic system, influencing mood and promoting relaxation and stress reduction,” says Dr PN Renjen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. He adds, “Some fragrances may trigger positive emotional associations, and thus contribute to a sense of comfort and inner peace, which in turn can keep bedtime anxious thoughts at bay.”

To experience more restorative bedtime cycles, introduce calming scents like ylang ylang or bergamot into the sleep routine. Bergamot has a pleasant citrusy scent that may help reduce stress and anxiety. On the other hand, ylang ylang oil is often used for its sedative effects, which could contribute to a more peaceful shut-eye. “This, in turn, supports the brain’s ability to consolidate memories and process information optimally during waking hours,” says Dr Shama Kovale, sleep specialist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai.

Not all essential oils are suitable for everyone though, and excessive exposure could lead to adverse reactions especially if you have allergies, sensitivities, or certain medical conditions. “Always dilute essential oils properly in carrier oil before using them on your skin or in a diffuser,” says aromatherapist

Pooja Nagdev.

How to do it

● Diffuse essential oils in your room to create a calming atmosphere

● Apply diluted essential oils to your pillow or bed spread

● Add a few drops of relaxing oils to a warm bath before bedtime

