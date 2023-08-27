Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review: Coffeeliciously wonderful  

Coffee Caramel Body Scrub

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Coffee and caramel are a match made in sensory heaven. Needless to say, when Justhuman launched its Coffee Caramel Body Scrub, I just had to try it. And I’m glad I did. It feels so rejuvenating to start the day with a shower that smells delicious. It’s like having your favourite cuppa in the tub. The scrub is the ultimate indulgence for the senses.

Along with coffee bean granules, it also has olive oil which exfoliates the skin. The product promises to improve blood circulation. Don’t really know how effective that is, but the refreshing aroma sure peps up my day. The good thing about the scrub is that it is not harsh on the skin and gently works its magic to make the skin appear smooth. It helps in removing tan and ingrowths. The lasting fragrance is enough for me to root for this product actually. Here’s a tip: try using it at bedtime with a hot shower. Thank me later.

Coffee Caramel Body Scrub Price: Rs 1,599

Available at: justhuman.co.in & Amazon


   

