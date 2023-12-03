Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Reset Your Skin  

Published: 03rd December 2023

By Swati Singh
Embarking on a transformative skincare journey with the recently launched Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic’s Serums has been a revelation. It upgraded my daily skincare routine into a luxurious self-care experience.

Each morning, I kickstart my ritual with the Vitamin C Face Serum. Its invigorating blend of natural extracts and essential oils, coupled with the powerful punch of vitamin C, breathes life into my skin. Not only does it effectively diminish hyperpigmentation and fine lines, but also lends a radiant glow. I follow it up with the Hyaluronic Face Serum, which leaves my skin feeling plump and rejuvenated. Fine lines visibly reduce, and the face appears more youthful and revitalised.

Adding to my evening skincare indulgence is the Squalane Face Serum. The formula acts like a moisture magnet, giving the skin an aroma therapy-like supple after effect. Completing the quartet is the Niacinamide Face Serum, which combats inflammation and regulates sebum production. The result is not just clearer skin, but a newfound confidence that radiates from within.           

Vitamin C Face Serum Price: Rs 575  

Niacinamide Face Serum Price: Rs 595

Hyaluronic Serum Price:Rs 595

Squalane Serum Price: Rs 595

Available at: aromamagic.com

