The Hunger Games: A guide to intuitive eating

Geetika Sachdev By

Express News Service

Srishti Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based sales professional, spent nearly 15 years fixated on achieving

a slender body mirroring her favourite celebrities, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. She experimented with various fad diets, temporarily finding satisfaction in the scale’s falling numbers. This pursuit, however, stripped away the joy of eating and led to the development of disorders like anorexia, significantly impacting her mental health.

Today, thanks to intuitive eating—the hunger-fullness diet recommended by her nutritionist—Kulkarni has found a sense of security and fostered a healthy relationship with her body. “In the past, I grappled with guilt even over small indulgences, and subjected myself to extended periods of starvation, constantly monitoring my weight. Now, I listen to my body, and am happier and healthier than ever,” reiterates the 38-year-old.

Intuitive eating, which is enjoying a revival, was introduced by dietician Evelyn Tribole and nutritionist Elyse Resch in 1995. The self-care eating framework aims to enhance individuals’ connection with their bodies, integrating instinct and emotion to meet biological and physiological needs. “Hunger-fullness diet is an extension of intuitive eating. I wouldn’t call it a diet, but it’s a way of eating. In this case, you don’t measure out the amount of food to eat or decide on a specific quantity. Instead, you go with your gut feeling and eat according to the hunger you are experiencing,” says nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan, adding, “The important point here is that you should be hungry, not greedy.

Also, you must stop when you are full.” This approach eliminates calorie counting and excessive macro focus, encouraging individuals to stop when their body signals. “It fosters a positive relationship with food, emphasising nourishment over fear, allowing people to enjoy what they are eating without overindulging,” shares Devgan.

A study, titled Intuitive Eating and its Psychological correlates: A meta-analysis, published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders in 2021 revealed intuitive eating to be associated with psychological benefits like a positive body image, self-esteem and wellbeing. “It rejects external diet rules, breaking free from reactive or emotional eating patterns,” says

Parul Malhotra Bahl, clinical nutritionist, certified diabetes educator and yoga instructor. Another observational study, Intuitive Eating is Associated with Glycemic Control in Type 2 Diabetes, published in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders, noted how eating intuitively, especially in accordance with body needs, can be associated with lower chances of Type 2 diabetics having inadequate glycemic control. Avni Kaul, a nutritionist and wellness coach, advocates the approach for its positive impact on weight management, stress reduction and fostering a healthier relationship with food. It helps enhance body image and self-esteem, promotes gentler eating habits on the digestive system and significantly improves overall wellbeing, including enhanced blood sugar control, reduced heart disease risk and better mental health.

Can a hunger-fullness diet or intuitive eating be a form of self-care? “Absolutely. In fact, this kind of eating was practised by our ancestors. The best example is that of babies—they cry when they are hungry. I wouldn’t call this a diet, but something that’s great for your body, because you pay attention to what your body is asking for,” remarks Devgan, emphasising on the importance of incorporating foods with a high ‘fullness factor’ or satiety index, which rates foods (240-calorie portion) based on how people feel after consuming them—ranging from very hungry to extremely satisfied.

Examples include baked potatoes, pulses, eggs, nuts, low-fat dairy products, lean meat and fish. Learning to eat foods with a higher fullness factor helps prevent cravings and junk food consumption.

“The diet is designed to be a long-term, sustainable approach. Unlike many fads, which focus on short-term results, it promotes a lifestyle change by encouraging a mindful and intuitive relationship,” says Eshanka Wahi, culinary nutritionist and holistic wellness coach.

Not everyone, however, advocates this method. Cautioning against a one-size-fits-all mentality, Kaul notes the need for a thorough assessment of an individual’s health conditions, including allergies, medications and lifestyle factors, before suggesting any dietary plan.

Get it Right

● Adjust your eating schedule to accommodate your needs, even if it means eating when you are

not typically hungry

● Stop policing yourself about the food you eat

● Learn to identify if eating is providing you with mental and physical satisfaction

● Remember that food does not fix feelings. Identify and cope with emotions before you eat, either by exercising or journaling.

● Be aware of the fact that hunger cues can change when you are sick or suffer from eating disorders. Seek professional help to understand better.

● Eat slowly and savour each bite to better recognise fullness cues

● Pay attention to emotional and situational triggers for eating

● Be mindful of portion size, and stop when satisfied

● Stay hydrated as thirst can sometimes be mistaken for hunger

