Be well, work well

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs can explain workplace wellbeing. Presented in the shape of a pyramid, physiological needs, followed by safety, form the base.

Psychological needs occupy the mid-levels. The developmental psychology model has individualism at the top—self-actualisation leading to transcendence.

Physiological

Physical Health and Comforts

● A connection to nature matters

● Comfort level is important

● Activity defines the day

● Lead a healthy lifestyle

● The more active the workday, the better the wellbeing

Safety

Security, Safety and Stability

● Design the workplace to suit you

● Keep toxicity at bay

● Make sure your personal information is secure

● Financial security is paramount

● Make sure that work-life conflict is minimised

Belonging

Relationships and Connections

● Don’t create walls around you, allow people to reach you

● Community relationships make a difference

● Look beyond what surrounds you

● Friends can be the support systems

● Inclusion is the need of the day

Esteem

Self-worth and Respect

● The workplace should be about creating rapport and trust

● Avoid feelings of inferiority

● Stress on personal growth

● Inculcate appreciation

● Go by the feedback

Self - Actualization

Purpose and Meaning

● Don’t give others agency over yourself

● Encourage self-awareness

● Aim to fulfill potential



