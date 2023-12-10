Be well, work well
Psychological needs occupy the mid-levels. The developmental psychology model has individualism at the top—self-actualisation leading to transcendence.
Published: 10th December 2023 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 09th December 2023 03:34 PM
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs can explain workplace wellbeing. Presented in the shape of a pyramid, physiological needs, followed by safety, form the base.
Physiological
Physical Health and Comforts
● A connection to nature matters
● Comfort level is important
● Activity defines the day
● Lead a healthy lifestyle
● The more active the workday, the better the wellbeing
Safety
Security, Safety and Stability
● Design the workplace to suit you
● Keep toxicity at bay
● Make sure your personal information is secure
● Financial security is paramount
● Make sure that work-life conflict is minimised
Belonging
Relationships and Connections
● Don’t create walls around you, allow people to reach you
● Community relationships make a difference
● Look beyond what surrounds you
● Friends can be the support systems
● Inclusion is the need of the day
Esteem
Self-worth and Respect
● The workplace should be about creating rapport and trust
● Avoid feelings of inferiority
● Stress on personal growth
● Inculcate appreciation
● Go by the feedback
Self - Actualization
Purpose and Meaning
● Don’t give others agency over yourself
● Encourage self-awareness
● Aim to fulfill potential