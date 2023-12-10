Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Revitalise Your Routine  

It hydrates, replenishes, and strengthens the skin’s barrier, leaving it soft and resilient. Its light texture serves as an ideal makeup primer.

Published: 10th December 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Swati Singh
Express News Service

As someone constantly seeking innovative skincare, I have incorporated Cerys Skintials’s AQUAE face moisturiser and SHEER face serum into my routine. The gel-based moisturiser, enriched with Vitamin F (comprising two types of essential fatty acids), effortlessly glides onto my skin.

It hydrates, replenishes, and strengthens the skin’s barrier, leaving it soft and resilient. Its light texture serves as an ideal makeup primer. Packed with antioxidants, it defends against environmental stressors, while anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness.

Hyaluronic Acid ensures deep hydration, and Niacinamide brightens the skin tone. This face serum is like a youth booster in a bottle. The Vitamin F effectively reduces wrinkles and fights signs of ageing. The active antioxidants visibly diminish fine lines, dark spots, hyper-pigmentation and wrinkles.

The serum lives up to its promise of fast repair, leaving the skin looking radiant. Both products are unisex and suitable for all skin types. These staples are versatile additions to any skincare regimen.

AQUAE Face Moisturiser Price: Rs 1,800

SHEER Face Serum Price: Rs 1,500

Available at: ceryskintials.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp