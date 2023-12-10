Swati Singh By

Express News Service

As someone constantly seeking innovative skincare, I have incorporated Cerys Skintials’s AQUAE face moisturiser and SHEER face serum into my routine. The gel-based moisturiser, enriched with Vitamin F (comprising two types of essential fatty acids), effortlessly glides onto my skin.

It hydrates, replenishes, and strengthens the skin’s barrier, leaving it soft and resilient. Its light texture serves as an ideal makeup primer. Packed with antioxidants, it defends against environmental stressors, while anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness.

Hyaluronic Acid ensures deep hydration, and Niacinamide brightens the skin tone. This face serum is like a youth booster in a bottle. The Vitamin F effectively reduces wrinkles and fights signs of ageing. The active antioxidants visibly diminish fine lines, dark spots, hyper-pigmentation and wrinkles.

The serum lives up to its promise of fast repair, leaving the skin looking radiant. Both products are unisex and suitable for all skin types. These staples are versatile additions to any skincare regimen.

AQUAE Face Moisturiser Price: Rs 1,800

SHEER Face Serum Price: Rs 1,500

Available at: ceryskintials.com

