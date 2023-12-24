Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Come winters and many generally suffer from body pigmentation including face, neck, elbows, underarms and knees. What if you had a magic wand that could work wonders and lighten these dark and dull spots? Try RAS Luxury Skincare’s Flaunt Anti-Pigmentation Serum. Combining antioxidants like grapefruit, mulberry leaf and vitamins C, A and E, it helps strengthen skin barrier against environmental stressors.

The natural AHAs derived from hog plum and orange peel gently exfoliates the skin to reveal a brighter and even-toned look. This lightweight serum lends the perfect winter glow to the face too, without appearing too oily. Believe me when I say, you won’t need a highlighter. Though it is a day product, wear it for house parties in the evening. People will compliment you for spotless baby skin.

RAS Flaunt Anti-Pigmentation Serum Price: Rs 1,890

Available at: rasluxuryoils.com

