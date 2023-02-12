Home Lifestyle Health

Full steam ahead: Tips to cure your commom cold and more

Adding specific ayurvedic herbs to the water, though, can expedite recovery of common cold, congestion, sore throat, asthma, allergies and dyspnoea.

Published: 12th February 2023

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Steam inhalation is a traditional cure for the common cold, congestion, sore throat, asthma, allergies and dyspnoea. Adding specific ayurvedic herbs to the water, though, can expedite recovery.

“Categorised under ‘fomentation’ or the application of hot moist substances to the body to manage pain and discomfort in ayurveda, steam inhalation is a go-to method for nasal and throat purification as it relieves heaviness, stuffiness, wheezing and certain respiratory infections by moistening dry air passages and mucus accumulation,” says Noida-based ayurvedic practitioner Geetha Krishnan, sharing some of the best herbs one can add to the mix.

Mint
Besides a cooling sensation, mint steam inhalation loosens mucus because of the presence of a naturally occurring chemical called menthol. It relieves congestion and frees up the nasal passage.

Tulsi
Basil has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It clears up phlegm quickly and acts as an adaptogen, a substance that helps your body respond to stress better.

Rosemary Because of its
Antimicrobial properties, rosemary kills bacteria and viruses, and helps in speedy recovery from cold and flu. It also acts as an anti-spasmodic in the treatment of bronchial asthma.                              

