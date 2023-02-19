Brain train gains

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

Twelve-year-old Maniit Singh was struggling at school and his frustrations would often come out on his younger sister. “I used to yell at her because she would disturb me when I was doing my schoolwork for online classes. But now, I’ve learnt to speak to her instead of yelling and we hardly fight. I’ve also learnt about optimism and how we should not be affected by failure, and should learn to get up and try again,” he says, smiling confidently in a video testimonial for a neuroplasticity-based Social-Emotional Learning workshop he attended, which was conducted by educational startup Sai Shiko.

Britannica describes the science of neuroplasticity as, ‘The capacity of neurons and neural networks in

the brain to change their connections and behaviour in response to new information, sensory stimulation, development, damage, or dysfunction. Although some neural functions appear to be hard-wired in specific, localised regions of the brain, others exhibit modularity and carry out specific functions, while also retaining the capacity to deviate from their usual functions and to reorganise themselves.’ Essentially signifying that the brain can be ‘trained’ or ‘rewired’ to act a specific way.

This is what Vinati Dev and Deepti Sen Gupta, co-founders of Delhi-based Sai Shiko, aim to do through their practice. “The difference between high and low achievers is simply in how they manage their mind, how they think, use their judgement, contextualise their knowledge, and the level of their EQ. Research conducted by author, psychologist and science journalist Daniel Goleman states that people with strong well-being skills are better able to cope with everyday challenges and benefit academically, professionally and socially,” says Dev, adding, “In an educational scenario, this leads to 10 percent lower social disruption, 10 percent increase in pro-social behaviour, 11 percent increase in academic achievement. Fortunately, these characteristics can be developed even if they are not inborn. If children don’t have empathy today, you can teach them what empathy is, and this is why social-emotional learning is so important using the principles of neuroplasticity.”

Their unique educational programme Sai Shiko (Japanese for ‘try again’) offers an expanded curriculum for schools around India that balances academics with social-emotional learning and well-being. By focusing on the methodology of ATRA (awareness-thinking-relationships-action) they help with the development of self-awareness, self-control, goal-directed behaviour and interpersonal skills that are vital for success in school, work, and life in general.

So far, their curriculum has been well-received by school teachers and students alike. Apart from its use in enhancing educational structures, neuroplasticity has also proven useful in encouraging professional growth. Mumbai-based Akshat Rajan, a self-discovery coach and founder of Akiko Rhythm, prescribes

a self-discovery toolkit which begins with a ‘Life Assessment Survey’. Then he leans on psychologist Emily Esfahani Smith’s four pillars of meaning, which are ‘belonging (your social biome or ecosystem of relationships), purpose (what you do to serve others), transcendence (finding moments in which time and space dissolve), and storytelling (what is the story we tell ourselves about ourselves)’ to help people. “The idea is to develop our neural stamina so that we don’t react from emotions, but from wisdom. This can be achieved by rewiring our brains to create responses that don’t work to sabotage our efforts,” he says.

It is important to note that neuroscience essentially differs from traditional psychotherapy. While the latter focuses on healing what is ‘wrong with the brain’, the former highlights everything that is ‘right with the brain’ as positive reinforcement for effective long-lasting change. Despite her focus on psychotherapy, Sandeepa Kaur, a licenced clinical psychologist, believes that brains can be rewired for success through neuroplasticity, through its focus on mindfulness which has a positive impact on the brain and can change its function. In the same breath, however, she also cautions that, while mindfulness can be a helpful tool, it is just one of many factors that contribute to overall success and personal growth. “Also, the concept of rewiring the brain for success is a complex and multi-faceted one, and more research is needed to fully understand the extent to which mindfulness practices can contribute

to this,” she asserts.

As the world continues to seek knowledge on this subject, Sen Gupta summarises its appeal by quoting American psychologist, educator and author Martin Seligman, “Through his work, Martin highlights cases where after traumatic situations, some people suffer from varying degrees of post-traumatic stress, but others see post-traumatic growth. Why do some people have the former and some the latter? This is what we attempt to address and use to our collective benefit.”

