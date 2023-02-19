Medha Dutta Yadav By

Looking for a lippie that promises a long stay? Try Nykaa’s Matte Tattoo range. Whether you’re looking for a neutral nude, pink nude, neutral pink, burnt red, or a brick shade, this range has it all. Suitable for the Indian skin tone, the hues are perfect for daywear and evening outings. Moreover, for the environmentally conscious, the product is cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan. The smudge-resistant and transfer-resistant formula glides effortlessly on lips without bleeding. Once applied, it dries within a couple of seconds and is then good to last you the entire day—as good as a tattoo on the lips. The product also has a lip-defining applicator that helps line the lips with ease. Pro tip: Apply a lip tint remover or good ol’ baby oil when removing all traces of the lip colour. Nykaa Matte Tattoo Price: Rs 899 Available at: Online & retail stores Medha Dutta Yadav