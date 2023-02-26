A pranic facelift

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

It’s mid-morning on a bright Sunday in February and one would expect to hear the clatter of cutlery at the fine-dining restaurant at The Orchid Hotel at Vile Parle, Mumbai. But what one gets to witness is over two dozen young women and a handful of men sitting quietly in their chairs in the banquet hall. With their hair tied, eyes closed, palms open, sitting cross-legged, they are with the healers who are giving them the pranic facial. The therapists are neither putting on scrubs or eye packs nor are they massaging the face. Instead, as meditative music plays in the background, they look like they are writing invisible letters in the air using their crystal pens.

Energy healing got the royal stamp of approval after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, spoke about it in his memoir Spare. Pranic facial, the no-chemical, no-touch and no-massage therapy, seems to have become the go-to beauty and wellness trend of 2023.

Elsewhere, in Island Spa of Four Seasons Resort in the Maldives, slots are booking fast for sessions of this ancient wellness ritual by Kochi-based pranic psychotherapist and healer Raaj Nair. He is one of the visiting masters at the spa and is conducting pranic facial for two weeks starting February 26. While pranic healing itself has been practised in India since the 1980s, the facial—with emphasis on not just beauty enhancement but through true inner glow—seems to be a recent phenomenon. Skin puritans who do not want contact with any chemicals or cosmetics are in love with this ritual. All that one needs is a crystal pen (to transmit energy), a crystal ball (to hold energy) and a bowl of salt water (to cleanse any impurities).

Nair explains pranic healing, an ancient art and science studied and revealed to the world by Grand Master Choa Kok Sui, as one that uses life force energy to heal the body, which in turn, affects the physical anatomy.

“The physical body has an energy counterpart and the two are so closely related that one affects the other. Prana or ki is the life force energy that keeps the body alive and pranic facial works on the same principle,” he adds.

This beauty and wellness therapy focuses on clearing the negative energies in the 11 chakras (energy centres, seven main and four minor) three of which are in the face—vishuddha (throat), ajna (third eye), sahasrara (crown). Cleansing and energising are the two pillars on which pranic facial stands, says Nair.

After the consultation, the healer scans the energy condition of the body—using his hands, but without touching —thus, understanding its condition via the aura and the chakras.

The healing begins by playing Master Chok Kok Sui’s Twin Hearts Meditation (an advanced meditation technique) in the background and the therapist starts cleansing and energising. “When a patient is receptive, the effects are profound,” says Nair.

Dr Neha Ishawasya Singh in Varanasi is a freelance pranic consultant who works with many foreign and Indian tourists visiting the temple city.

“A healthy aura is seen as a two-foot straight ray that radiates outside. Any anomalies in its shape or size are red flags that needs to be looked into. Each chakra is also associated with a colour. For example, the heart chakra is green and the throat chakra is blue. When we notice a difference in the colors

or textures, we work on it by cleansing it. I transmit the healthy red energy in me to heal the one in my patients. All I ask them to do is inhale and exhale deeply to absorb it well,” she explains.

Singh says those with dark circles and wrinkles have often asked for this facial. “More importantly, while other facials can perhaps fix your zits and acne, the pranic facial clears energy blocks,” she says.

How does one know that the wrinkles are straightened or dark circles fixed? The therapists click photographs before and after the sessions to display the differences. Singh conducts about eight or nine such 22-minute sessions that cost Rs 2,000 onwards a month.

“After a relaxing pranic facial session, you will be confident enough to post your photo on Instagram,

minus makeup or Insta filters. That’s a clincher, isn’t it,” she says, summing up the efficacy

of this wellness beauty ritual.

The beauty of Pranic facial

● Improves blood circulation

● Makes the skin tight and supple

● Reduces eye bags, double chin, fine lines and wrinkles

● Sculpts the face and giving it more definition

● Improves hydration by making the skin more receptive to moisturising products

● Reduces headaches

● Fights fatigue

