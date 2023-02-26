Go Gentle into that Good Night

Ayesha Singh By

According to a 2019 Fitbit study, Indians are the second-most sleep deprived in the world. While rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is crucial for emotional regulation, building memory and cognitive function, not many get the quality sleep they need to remain active and agile. Ayurveda offers three simple solutions. By Ayesha Singh Medhya Rasayana: There are a group of medicinal plants with several benefits, including promoting sleep, that can be incorporated into your diet easily. These include ashwagandha, yashtimadhu, brahmi and tulsi. Mix it with milk, make it into juice or add it to your meals. Samvahana: A gentle full-body massage right before you sleep calms down the nervous system, aiding sleep. You can use essential oils such as rose, jasmine or almond. Warm desi ghee is a good bet too. Begin by massaging the soles of feet and move upwards. Ikshu: Give sugarcane juice a try as it’s rich in tryptophan, which helps form serotonin, the main neurotransmitter that reduces cortisol or the stress hormone in the body, promoting restfulness and falling asleep faster.