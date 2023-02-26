Home Lifestyle Health

Go Gentle into that Good Night

These include ashwagandha, yashtimadhu, brahmi and tulsi. Mix it with milk, make it into juice or add it to your meals.

Published: 26th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

According to a 2019 Fitbit study, Indians are the second-most sleep deprived in the world. While rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is crucial for emotional regulation, building memory and cognitive function, not many get the quality sleep they need to remain active and agile. Ayurveda offers three simple solutions.
By Ayesha Singh

Medhya Rasayana: There are a group of medicinal plants with several benefits, including promoting sleep, that can be incorporated into your diet easily. These include ashwagandha, yashtimadhu, brahmi and tulsi. Mix it with milk, make it into juice or add it to your meals.

Samvahana: A gentle full-body massage right before you sleep calms down the nervous system, aiding sleep. You can use essential oils such as rose, jasmine or almond. Warm desi ghee is a good bet too. Begin by massaging the soles of feet and move upwards.

Ikshu: Give sugarcane juice a try as it’s rich in tryptophan, which helps form serotonin, the main neurotransmitter that reduces cortisol or the stress hormone in the body, promoting restfulness
and falling asleep faster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp