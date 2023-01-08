Home Lifestyle Health

One of the best ways a brand can display its signature products is through a limited-edition box.

One of the best ways a brand can display its signature products is through a limited-edition box. Specially curated for brides and bridesmaids, Swiss Beauty’s Magical Festive Box is a makeup enthusiast’s beauty treat. It’s got an eye-shadow palate with colours ranging from nudes to bright ones.

The fallout is minimal and the colour payoff is satisfactory. If you’re travelling for a wedding, this medium-sized palate is both pocket-and-space-friendly.

There is also a dual bronze in pink and bronze that lifts the face and makes it pop. There is lipstick as well—one of the brightest reds you would’ve ever seen. Those who enjoy dark lip colours will love it. The black liquid pen liner does the job of defining the eyes well. A brown or a deep maroon-coloured eyeliner would’ve been ideal given that weddings and parties call for some extra eye glam. There is a makeup fixer too. 

Is it the best quality? No. Is it reasonably good? Yes.             

Magical Festive Box 
Price: Rs 1,212              

Available at: Swissbeauty.in                    

