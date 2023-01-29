Bottled wonders: Check out two perfume variants by Gin & Tonic

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

I tried two variants of the recently launched perfumes by Gin & Tonic called I Am A Hot Mess and Thank You Next.

With top notes of mandarin, grapefruit and orange, the former is a fruity, fresh fragrance that has a decent wear time, however, it can be a little too strong for some of you. The latter has a mix of coconut, peach and fig as top notes with hints of musk and vanilla. Those who don’t fancy dainty, floral fragrances may like this.

The perfume seems skin-safe and doesn’t leave any marks on clothes either.

The packaging and casing are average. The perfume bottle lacks design and finesse, compromising the visual experience of the product. The bottle is also rather bulky, and not ideal for travel. Having said that, the perfume is pocket-friendly.

Gin & Tonic I’M A Hot Mess

Price: Rs 1,199

Stars: 3.5/5

Gin & Tonic Thank You Next

Price: Rs 1,199

Stars: 3.5/5

