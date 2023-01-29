Milking moon milk for mental and physical health benefits

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Have moon milk at night to keep your worries out of sight. This simple aphorism is what you will be telling friends once you experience the wonders of this simple concoction. Essentially an ayurvedic brew, containing cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon sticks and ashwagandha, moon milk has been gaining prominence for its many mental and physical health benefits.

For people suffering from insomnia and intense anxiety, the brew is nothing but a godsend for its ability to calm the mind and enable deep, restful sleep. The benefits of the elixir, however, don’t stop there. Since it contains ashwagandha, which is an adaptogenic herb, moon milk is proven to bolster metabolic activity, regulate mood and support reproductive health.

The other ingredients are known to lower risk factors in respiratory diseases, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disorders. What’s not to love about it?

Packing a power punch

There’s a reason why ayurveda practitioners and fitness gurus alike can’t stop raving about moon milk.

“Cardamom is known to soothe restlessness. Nutmeg, besides having antibacterial properties, is a natural nerve relaxant, which helps induce sleep. Cinnamon balances emotions and relaxes muscles, while research finds ashwagandha to be one of the best ingredients to improve sleep quality,” says Delhi-based ayurveda practitioner Rupali Mehta.

In fact, after taking ashwagandha for six weeks, participants in a study published in the African Journal of Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicines described their sleep as 72 per cent better. Some people even add a teaspoon of raw, unrefined honey to the mix for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

For the perfect brew

As you like it

Wellness-savvy millennials love moon milk as a trendy decaffeinated cuppa, while others view it as simply a brew of soothing pleasure. The fact that youngsters prefer decaffeinated beverages is backed by the findings of the American National Coffee Association, according to which, those aged between 18 and 39 are more likely to opt for caffeine-free drinks.

Popping up in cafes and restaurants, gram-worthy, frothed variants of the moon milk in pretty pastels are now selling like hotcakes. Even vegans have found their own version of the beverage with almond or soy milk swirled in neon pink, green and blue plant-derived colours. The brew is customisable based on the flavour profile you like and the health advantages you’re expecting to achieve.

“Add the king of anti-inflammatory ingredients, turmeric (just a pinch), and make the milk fit enough to fight off seasonal colds and coughs. Suffering from fatigue and low energy levels? Just add tulsi. Brahmi can be incorporated to improve focus and concentration, while astragalus is excellent to support immune function,” says Mehta.

Ladies first

Sitting up and taking notice of moon milk are women, leveraging its benefits for better reproductive health.

“It’s an easy, natural way to complement the nutritional demands of the reproductive phases—menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation and the luteal phase—and get the most out of each to relieve symptoms of PMS and PCOS, and endometriosis. It even improves chances of fertility and libido,” says Gurugram-based gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Sangeeta Reddy.

For a drink that is equally soothing to the palate and mind, it is no wonder moon milk has become the go-to beverage for people of all ages. Ready to brew some moon magic?

Have moon milk at night to keep your worries out of sight. This simple aphorism is what you will be telling friends once you experience the wonders of this simple concoction. Essentially an ayurvedic brew, containing cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon sticks and ashwagandha, moon milk has been gaining prominence for its many mental and physical health benefits. For people suffering from insomnia and intense anxiety, the brew is nothing but a godsend for its ability to calm the mind and enable deep, restful sleep. The benefits of the elixir, however, don’t stop there. Since it contains ashwagandha, which is an adaptogenic herb, moon milk is proven to bolster metabolic activity, regulate mood and support reproductive health. The other ingredients are known to lower risk factors in respiratory diseases, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disorders. What’s not to love about it? Packing a power punch There’s a reason why ayurveda practitioners and fitness gurus alike can’t stop raving about moon milk. “Cardamom is known to soothe restlessness. Nutmeg, besides having antibacterial properties, is a natural nerve relaxant, which helps induce sleep. Cinnamon balances emotions and relaxes muscles, while research finds ashwagandha to be one of the best ingredients to improve sleep quality,” says Delhi-based ayurveda practitioner Rupali Mehta. In fact, after taking ashwagandha for six weeks, participants in a study published in the African Journal of Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicines described their sleep as 72 per cent better. Some people even add a teaspoon of raw, unrefined honey to the mix for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. For the perfect brewAs you like it Wellness-savvy millennials love moon milk as a trendy decaffeinated cuppa, while others view it as simply a brew of soothing pleasure. The fact that youngsters prefer decaffeinated beverages is backed by the findings of the American National Coffee Association, according to which, those aged between 18 and 39 are more likely to opt for caffeine-free drinks. Popping up in cafes and restaurants, gram-worthy, frothed variants of the moon milk in pretty pastels are now selling like hotcakes. Even vegans have found their own version of the beverage with almond or soy milk swirled in neon pink, green and blue plant-derived colours. The brew is customisable based on the flavour profile you like and the health advantages you’re expecting to achieve. “Add the king of anti-inflammatory ingredients, turmeric (just a pinch), and make the milk fit enough to fight off seasonal colds and coughs. Suffering from fatigue and low energy levels? Just add tulsi. Brahmi can be incorporated to improve focus and concentration, while astragalus is excellent to support immune function,” says Mehta. Ladies first Sitting up and taking notice of moon milk are women, leveraging its benefits for better reproductive health. “It’s an easy, natural way to complement the nutritional demands of the reproductive phases—menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation and the luteal phase—and get the most out of each to relieve symptoms of PMS and PCOS, and endometriosis. It even improves chances of fertility and libido,” says Gurugram-based gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Sangeeta Reddy. For a drink that is equally soothing to the palate and mind, it is no wonder moon milk has become the go-to beverage for people of all ages. Ready to brew some moon magic?