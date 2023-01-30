Home Lifestyle Health

Plant toxin emerges as ‘new weapon’ in antibiotic war against bacteria: Report

The antibiotic, called albicidin, is hailed as one of the most exciting new antibiotic candidates in many years.

Published: 30th January 2023 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Scientists work with a bioreactor at a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

A plant toxin has emerged as a strong candidate for developing new antibiotics.

The antibiotic, called albicidin, is hailed as one of the most exciting new antibiotic candidates in many years.

A research group led by Dr Dmitry Ghilarov at the John Innes Centre in Norwhich said that albicidin attacks bacteria in a completely different way to existing drugs.

“We believe this is one of the most exciting new antibiotic candidates in many years. It has extremely high effectiveness in small concentrations and is highly potent against pathogenic bacteria – even those resistant to the widely used antibiotics such as fluoroquinolones," Technology Networks, a scientific news publication, quoted Dr Ghilarov as saying.

It has been known for some time that albicidin is highly effective at killing bacteria including E. coli and S. aureus. These superbugs, notorious for their growing resistance to existing antibiotics, have prompted a vital need for effective new drugs, Technology Networks noted.

“We could not elicit any resistance towards albicidin in the laboratory. That is why we are really excited – because we think it will be very hard for bacteria to evolve resistance against albicidin-derived antibiotics,” Dr Ghilarov said.

Albicidin is produced by a bacterial plant pathogen called Xanthomonas albilineans that triggers a devastating disease, known as leaf scald, in sugarcane. The pathogen uses albicidin to attack the plant, but it was also found, several decades ago, that it was highly effective at killing bacteria.

The next step for this research is to engage with academic and industrial collaborators, and to seek funding to take the research forward to human clinical trials. This could lead to the development of an urgently needed new class of antibiotics in the face of a global threat of antimicrobial resistance, AMR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plant toxin albicidin antibiotics
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp