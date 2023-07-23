Scent and sensibility

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

House of Kastoor, a modern ittar brand, recently launched its latest fragrance, Mahal, which is a blend of lotus and patchouli with hints of sandalwood. The product exceeded my expectations, as the floral fragrance lingered for a long time, making it the perfect choice for an evening outing. It also comes in a convenient roll-on bottle with a wooden cap, which easily fits in my bag.

The brand offers a range of ittars that utilise pure extracts of plant-based ingredients such as cedar, orange, spice and Oakwood without any alcohol. You can also choose from other fragrances, including Mitti, which features a musky fresh fragrance; Armour, a concoction of wood, spice, and vanilla; Reign, which offers a woody and balsamic fragrance of white oud; Mystique, a blend of rose and oud; and Daydream, a combination of rose musk, lavender and lilies. Kastoor claims to be 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free, and free from chemicals. Moreover, their fragrances are designed to be gender-neutral.

Mahal

Price: Rs 2,699

Availability: kastoor.co

