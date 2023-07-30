Golden-hour makeup for golden hour glow

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

The secret to the trending ‘Golden-hour Makeup’ is more than just bronzer and lip oil. Achieving the perfect sun-kissed look, without the fear of getting tanned, takes some patience and a little bit of makeup magic. This beauty trend, which requires some pro skill to get the lit-from-within style, is having its moment in the sun, literally.

The makeup trend centres around achieving a glow using shimmery, bronze-toned products. It’s not about full coverage or perfection; instead, it’s like the glamorous big sister of the natural ‘no-makeup’ look. In

a world dominated by heavy contouring and baking, it offers a refreshing shift towards a more natural and dewy finish embracing your skin’s inherent luminosity.

So, how do you achieve the coveted look? Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Skin Prep

Start with applying moisturiser, serum and eye cream to prevent creasing and dryness in the under-eye area. Look for products containing hyaluronic acid to enhance the skin’s natural glow. A golden-hued SPF can also work wonders to prep the skin.

Step 2: Base Makeup

For a semi-wet finish, opt for a soft blur foundation or a skin tint, which can be seamlessly blended in using a damp beauty blender. This will give you a filter-like coverage. Pair it with a concealer for under-eye brightening and spot coverage of blemishes. Powder just the under the eyes and the T-zone lightly, so that you don’t get a matte base.

Step 3: Blush, Bronzer, and Highlighter

Choose warm-toned blush, bronzer and highlighter to achieve that radiant glow. Apply bronzer in a halo effect around the face and under the cheekbones. Blush can be subtly blended with bronzer for a soft, diffused effect. For freshly pinched cheeks, try a pink or orange-coloured cream blush. Highlighter should be applied to areas where the sun naturally hits the face.

Step 4: Eyes

Keep the eyes simple yet sultry. Diffuse a brown eyeliner with powder bronzer on the top lash line, and finish with a coat of mascara to define the eyes without being too heavy.

Step 5: Lips

Define the lips softly with skin-tone liners in slightly deeper shades, then top them off with golden lip gloss or lip oil. Creamy lipsticks in honey and molasses tones can also provide a soft shine.



The best part about this makeup trend is its versatility, as it can be adapted to various skin tones and features. To get the full effect, be sure to apply your makeup in natural light or light with similar warmth to sunlight.

