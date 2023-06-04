Make Most of the Post

Home Lifestyle Health

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

In the highly competitive world of social media, where every second counts, one question asked by content creators and marketers alike is ‘When is the right time to post’? The answer is, while there’s no ‘perfect’ time, numerous studies show there’s a ‘best’ time to hit that post button.

To assist social media planners in optimising publishing schedules, marketing solutions firm CoSchedule conducted a survey last year, examining over 37 million social media messages from over 30,000 organisations. According to the report, the highest engagement across various platforms occurs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 am and noon, while Sundays tend to yield the lowest engagement. This holds true for popular social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Pinterest, on the other hand, experiences heightened engagement during the afternoon hours.

While these reports serve as helpful guides, it is crucial to experiment and tailor strategies to suit the unique preferences of your audiences. Though not the ultimate solution, these studies hold value, particularly as a starting point for those new to social media without sufficient data or audience insights.
Facebook and Instagram’s Timeless Strategy Facebook remains the leading choice for marketers (90 percent), followed by Instagram (79 percent). On both, weekdays, roughly between 8 am and 3 pm, generate the highest engagement, when people are just starting with their work or during lunch break. Surprisingly, Sundays are the least engaging day for both Meta-owned platforms.

Mastering the Twitter Timeframe Twitter’s landscape remains uncertain amid ongoing changes, 
but data from the past year suggests that mornings from Tuesday to Friday align with the platform’s real-time news focus for optimal engagement. Posting tweets between 5 pm and 6 pm can also lead to significant traffic, as many people check their feeds right after work.

The Versatile World of LinkedIn
LinkedIn, a digital space driven by professional interactions, sees the highest engagement on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 am to noon for company pages. It makes sense to post on LinkedIn during working hours as professionals scout for industry-related news and information. Weekends tend to be less fruitful in terms of engagement.

Pinterest’s Pinning Patterns
The optimal posting window on Pinterest is between 1 pm and 3 pm from Tuesday to Thursday.

Through the intricacies of each platform, one fact becomes clear: there is no one-size-fits-all approach to posting. Each networking space possesses its own unique patterns and audience behaviours. By delving into a data-backed analysis of timing and strategies based on top-performing posts, you hold the key to unlocking unparalleled engagement, reach and influence.

Finest Hours

Mondays 10 am to noon

Tuesdays 9 am to 2 pm

Wednesdays 9 am to 1 pm

Thursdays 9 am to noon

Fridays 9 am to 11 am 
 

