Juice up your skin

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

From time immemorial, natural ingredients—fruits, flowers, vegetables, spices and herbs—have always held special significance in the lives of women, who use these in skin and hair care regimens. However, with the rise in synthetic beauty aids and chemical cosmetics, natural beauty recipes have started getting neglected despite the latter having a great effect.

Taking care of one’s skin and hair through natural means is akin to discovering nature and its powerful wealth of treasures.

Fruits have always fascinated me, especially since I was conducting research on the effects of various natural ingredients on the skin. I realised that not only are fruits great to eat but also excellent when used on skin and hair. The pulp, skin, peel, and juice can be used in interesting ways to nourish the skin.

DRY SKIN:

For those with dead, flaky complexion, it is important to use fruits in skin care to add that special glow. You can use the pulp of avocado as a mask. Avocado has high moisture levels and helps nourish the skin. Make a simple face pack with the pulp of an avocado, 2tbsp gram flour, 1tsp fresh cream, and the juice of 1 lemon. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and wash off with cold milk first, and then water.

OILY SKIN:

Strawberries possess considerable medicinal value. Strawberry juice can be used to treat serious skin ailments. Given its acidic nature, strawberries have an astringent effect on the skin. Mix 2tbsp Fuller’s earth, juice of 1 lemon, and 6 mashed strawberries. Use this mix as a mild exfoliator as well as a face mask. The results are amazing, and if used regularly you could have a clear, oil-free complexion.

TANNED SKIN:

Strong UV-rays and too much sun exposure can tan the skin and leave it looking dry. Mash grapes mix along with five crushed ice cubes. Massage this mixture on your face for about 15 minutes. Due to its slightly acidic nature, grapes are good for cleansing and bleaching the face.

ACNE-PRONE SKIN:

Plum has been widely used in cosmetics but the effect of fresh plums can never substitute the ones used in synthetic creams. Mash the inside of 6 boiled plums and massage on your skin for about 10 minutes. Wash off with ice-cold water. This is good for acne-prone, oily skin.

AGEING, WRINKLED SKIN:

Those suffering from ageing lines should mash 6 apricots and mix it with 2tbsp of almond oil. Massage well and let the skin soak up all the juice. Then, wash off after half an hour. Apricots are rich in vitamin A and poly-unsaturated oil, and provide nourishment for the skin.

COMBINATION SKIN:

Apples are naturally acidic and good for all skin types. Apple contains pectin and has a soothing effect on the skin. Grate an apple and add the juice of half a lemon or 2tsp of vinegar and an egg. Apply this face mask for about 20 minutes, and wash off with tepid water.

BLEMISHED SKIN:

Paw-paw or papaya has a softening effect on the skin. The enzymes present in this fruit have a deep cleansing effect that helps break down the skin’s dead cells. Mash 2tbsp of raw papaya flesh and spread it all over a clean face. Rinse off after 10-15 minutes with warm water. You will see an improvement in your skin after about two weeks of regularly applying this mask four times a week.

Now that you know of this wonderful world of skin fruit cocktails, start by identifying your skin type or skin problem. Then go with what suits your skin so you have nourished glowing skin in a natural, fruity way.

Have a burning beauty question?

Suparna Trikha can give you the expert answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com

Suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

