Natural care for nervous system

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

The nervous system plays a vital role in our sensory perception, motor control and emotional regulation. In Ayurveda, the vata dosha is attributed to all neurological functions, acting as a fundamental building unit of the human body. It governs organs, mental activities, and sensory functions like speech, touch, taste, smell, and hearing. The vata (composed of air and space) is divided into five regulatory centres: vyaana (found in the whole body), apaana (centred in the pelvis), udaaana (positioned in the diaphragm), samaana (situated in the navel) and praana (located in the head and upper body).

A healthy neurological system ensures an active and energetic life. As we age, however, the nervous system undergoes wear and tear. By controlling and balancing vata, we can achieve optimal neurological functioning.

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders in India serves as a warning sign. Recent reports indicate a rise in diseases such as stroke, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron disease and multiple sclerosis. Rough estimates suggest that around 30 million people in the country suffer from neurological spectrum disorders, excluding neuro-infections and accidents. The contribution of such conditions to the overall disease burden has nearly doubled in the past three decades.

While ageing is often seen as the primary cause, a closer analysis reveals that these diseases stem from a chain of events that begins in middle age and early adulthood. Factors like uncontrolled hypertension, persistently high blood glucose levels, obesity, unhealthy lifestyle practices, and improper dietary habits play significant roles.

Recognising common symptoms can help fix imbalances. These include constipation or irregular bowel movements, disturbed sleep, occasional afternoon and evening headaches, joint and muscle pain, and persistent fatigue throughout the day.

To prevent irregularities in the doshas, it is essential to address their underlying causes. These include overconsumption of bitter, astringent, cold, spicy, oily and excessively dry foods. Instead, consume only freshly prepared food, which has moderate amounts of sweet, sour and salty flavours. Having an early and light dinner, at least two hours before sleep, promotes better digestion. Identify when you are hungry and thirsty, as thirt is often mistaken for hunger. Additionally, avoid engaging in extra-strenuous activities such as isometric exercises.

Several preventive measures can help protect your nervous system. Head and body massages using a variety of oils, such as Sahacharadi tailam, Bala tailam, Dhanwantaram tailam and Chinchathy tailam can help address specific conditions. It is also beneficial to consume fatty substances derived from plant and animal sources like ghee, butter and oil. Additionally, practising meditation and breathing exercises regularly can contribute to holistic wellness.

For individuals prone to neurological issues, especially those with a family history or co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, preventive panchakarma can play a crucial role. A personalised treatment is designed by a specialist by incorporating therapeutic enema (vasthy), purgation (virechanam), and nasal administration of medicine (nasyam). These measures should be initiated not only in advanced age, but from young adulthood for better results.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala

