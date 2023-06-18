Chapped lips are a pain. Not just literally. Cracked lips look ugly and can be off-putting for all. There are countless products in the market to address the issue, but unfortunately finding the perfect one is never easy. I recently tried The Lip Balm Company’s Apple Co.
Lip Mask, and my lips have never been happier. It is not waxy and hydrates the lips for a long time. It also needs fewer reapplication, unless you are in the habit of licking off your balm. It has a nice fruity fragrance and doesn’t stain the lips too much.
Though some may find the packaging a bit messy to use, given that its comes in a tin box and not as a easy-to-apply roll-on stick. Overnight application does not make you feel like you have oil-coated lips when you wake up, nor does your pillowcase have colour stains all over it. The lip balm is a tad expensive, but it is worth every penny.
Apple Co. Lip Mask Price: Rs 490
Available at: thelipbalmco.in