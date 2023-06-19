Summer skincare soiree with nature

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

Summer was supposed to be round the corner but it has already arrived and a bit too soon for my comfort levels at least. With it comes skin problems and skin care regimes especially for the people on the go.Both men and women but more so women as they make that special effort to look good and feel great! Working professionals are always on the go and barely have time on their hands and for this it is so important to follow scrupulously a skin care regime that keeps you looking great. So everyday before work just follow these simple tips which will not take more than 7 minutes of your time!

Morning cleansing

When you are brushing and taking out your ensemble for the day, apply the following scrub on your face for 3 minutes. (This can be powdered and stored in advance.)

● 50gm oatmeal

● 20 powdered almonds

● 50gm orange peel powder

● 50gms red lentil powder.

● Mix well, take a teaspoon and mix with milk if you have dry skin and water if you have normal or combination skin. Apply on skin and let it dry, just before stepping into the bath pat with water and scrub off.

Protective Care

● Step out of the shower and tone your skin with fresh rose water and apply sun protective base cream.

● During office hours, I think it would be great to carry a face wash which can be done during lunch hour and a rose water toner. This will keep your skin supple and clean.

● After office cleaning and moisturising- One of the most essential and important rules of my life is that I never sleep without a proper cleansing of my skin no matter how late it is. Use a good cleansing butter or use honey and massage into the skin. You can use olive oil or almond oil too. Wipe the skin with wet cotton wool and see how much muck comes off. It’s appalling at times to see how much dirt, grime and pollution we carry! If you have face mask apply it for just 5 minutes, you could do something as simple as 1tsp of yoghurt mixed with a tsp of honey or a 1tsp of fullers earth mixed with a tsp of sandalwood powder and some rose water. Leave on the skin for 5 minutes and wash off with cold water. Both these nourishing and clarifying masks will de-tan and cleanse your skin.

● Before sleeping spot your face with a drop of almond oil and massage in or use a nourishing cream that will repair and moisturise your skin all night.

● During those relaxing weekends when all you want is to pamper yourself, have a hot tub soak with some rose petals and essential oils. Sandalwood oil and mogra flowers work wonders. Also add some Epsom salt to ease away the aches and pains. You could also use a body scrub made from the goodness of ground barley and sesame seed paste mixed with milk.

Suparna Trikha can give you the expert answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert@suparnatrikha

