Home Lifestyle Health

It’s productivity o’clock

Research shows that, contrary to popular perception, multitasking is not the most organised way of working.

Published: 25th June 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

Imagine starting your day by checking emails, then shifting gears to attend a meeting, only to be interrupted by an urgent phone call, followed by trying to squeeze in some creative work amid distractions. This constant shuffling between tasks may seem like you are multitasking efficiently, but this approach can be counterproductive and leave you mentally drained.

Research shows that, contrary to popular perception, multitasking is not the most organised way of working. A study conducted by Stanford University in 2018 found that people who regularly engage
in it have difficulty filtering out irrelevant information, structuring their thoughts, and switching between tasks effectively. Another study conducted by the American Psychological Association found that shifting between pieces of work can reduce productivity by up to 40 per cent.  

Enter time batching, a schedule management technique that helps you stay focused and boost productivity. It involves grouping similar tasks and allocating dedicated blocks of time to work on them. 
By categorising duties and creating slots for each, you can avoid mental interruptions and achieve better results.

Here’s how to implement it:

Group tasks: Start by organising your tasks into categories based on their nature or required skills. For example, you can have blocks for administrative tasks, creative work, meetings, or strategic planning.
Create a schedule: Once you have identified the groups, create a schedule that designates time blocks for each. Consider your energy levels and priorities when determining the best hour for each batch. Utilise digital planners or apps like Google Tasks, TickTick, or Sectograph to help you manage and track your time efficiently.

Minimise interruptions: To help you stay attentive during your batching periods, eliminate potential distractions. Silence notifications on your phone, close unnecessary tabs on your computer, and find a quiet workspace. Communicate your time schedule to your team or colleagues as well.

Focus on one batch at a time: During each time block, concentrate solely on the tasks within that category. By doing so, you can enter a state of flow and work more efficiently.

Evaluate and adjust: Regularly assess the effectiveness of your time batching system. Reflect on your ability to complete tasks within the allocated time and desired outcomes. Adjust it along the way as needed to optimise workflow. Consider using apps that incorporate specialised time management techniques such as the Pomodoro or Eisenhower methods. While in the former, five-minute stretches of focused work are broken by five-minute breaks, the latter is a matrix tool with four quadrants: tasks you will do first, schedule for later, delegate and delete.

With time batching, you can enhance productivity, improve prioritisation and reduce stress. Remember, finding the right techniques and tools that work for you is key. Experiment with approaches until you discover the one that works best for you.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
multitasking productivity American Psychological Association
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp