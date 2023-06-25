Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Experts say sunscreen should be part of your daily skincare routine round the year. It acts as a barrier, effectively blocks harmful UV rays, and prevents signs of premature ageing. My search for an effective sunscreen led me to Dr Batra’s PRO+ Sun Block Cream.

It is the perfect partner for sensitive skin as it helps maintain moisture and has antibacterial properties that prevent the proverbial breakout, especially among people with oily skin. Moreover, it is enriched with saffron and that helps brighten the skin and reduce dark spots, while Aloe Vera hydrates and helps with sunburn.

On application, it gives a smooth finish and is not patchy or oily. The water-resistant formula leaves no white cast. The product also promises to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, but after a week-long use, I did not spot any magical change in my skin.

PRO+ Sun Block Cream

Price: Rs 364

Availability: Retail



