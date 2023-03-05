Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Quench recently launched light-weight lip oils namely Mesmerice Lip Smoothing Oil, Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil and Yuzu Fine Brightening Lip Oil, all of which double up as lip glosses as well.

Ideal for dry lips, the oil contains a bunch of hydrating ingredients such as Yuzu, known to have three times more Vitamin C than lemon, Mandarin orange peel oil replete with antioxidants, in addition to cherry blossom, rice water, aloe vera and olive extracts.

The hybrid product comes infused with natural oils such as orange and frankincense that provide deep nourishment to the lips. The best part is that the formulation is non-sticky and provides an intense shine. You can apply it directly or simply use it as a gloss over lipstick. Bear in mind that doing so may make the lipstick (especially cream-based ones) bleed, but that’s not the case for matte or long-lasting lipsticks.

Yuzu Fine

Brightening Lip Oil, Mesmerice Lip Smoothing Oil,Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil

Price: Rs 599

Available at: Quenchbotanics.com

