Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Lips Don’t Lie  

The hybrid product comes infused with natural oils such as orange and frankincense that provide deep nourishment to the lips.

Published: 05th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Quench recently launched light-weight lip oils namely Mesmerice Lip Smoothing Oil, Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil and Yuzu Fine Brightening Lip Oil, all of which double up as lip glosses as well.

Ideal for dry lips, the oil contains a bunch of hydrating ingredients such as Yuzu, known to have three times more Vitamin C than lemon, Mandarin orange peel oil replete with antioxidants, in addition to cherry blossom, rice water, aloe vera and olive extracts.

The hybrid product comes infused with natural oils such as orange and frankincense that provide deep nourishment to the lips. The best part is that the formulation is non-sticky and provides an intense shine. You can apply it directly or simply use it as a gloss over lipstick. Bear in mind that doing so may make the lipstick (especially cream-based ones) bleed, but that’s not the case for matte or long-lasting lipsticks.

Yuzu Fine 
Brightening Lip Oil, Mesmerice Lip Smoothing Oil,Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil
Price: Rs 599

Available at: Quenchbotanics.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp