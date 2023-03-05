Home Lifestyle Health

Self-care manual for men     

While there is an abundance of self-care advice for women, men get a bit short-changed. 

Delhi-based ayurveda practitioner Ravi Sharma shares a few natural do-it-yourself treatments for men.  

Scrub before you shave: Scrubbing helps unblock the lymph ducts and remove dead skin cells. Doing so, especially before a shave, will leave the skin clean and soft. Use an ayurvedic scrub made with green gram powder, turmeric, neem powder, sandalwood and curd. Apply it on the face, leave it on for five minutes, and gently scrub in circular motions, finally washing it off.

Lips masks: Men need lip hydration just as women do. Using a lip mask regularly not only moisturises them, but also reduces lip darkness and pigmentation. You can make an ayurvedic mask with common kitchen ingredients such as yoghurt, raw turmeric, honey and beetroot juice, and apply this to the lips. Keep it on for a few minutes and wash it off.

Hair-conditioning is a must: It’s a common misconception that men don’t need to condition their hair. To restore hair follicles, try an ayurvedic conditioner with herbs such as shikakai, bhringraj or reetha.

