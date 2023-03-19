Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - The Sweet Smell of Luxury  

Published: 19th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 11:05 PM

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

If you are looking to elevate your senses, look no further. 

Nirmalaya’s new range of attars is a combination of classical and natural aromas that aren’t strong or heady. It is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, and does not contain any chemicals or alcohol. The brand has launched six variants, including Inception, Emerald, Persian Blue and Illusion.

The brand uses only ethically sourced ingredients to create fragrances that are good for you and the planet alike. The essential oils have therapeutic effects, which help you relax and sleep better at night.

I tried Persian Blue and Illusion. Both fragrances were long-lasting and refreshing. With its fruity and spicy notes of bergamot, cinnamon and vanilla, Persian Blue is the perfect night wear. The vetiver and olive tree extract in it also makes it soothing to the senses.

The fragrance lingers well into bedtime that will lull you to sleep. With notes of grapefruit, lavender, apple and rose, Illusion is a shade stronger. It is best for an evening out. Just be careful not to overdo it. A little goes a long way.

Attar by Nirmalaya Price: Rs 799

Available at: nirmalaya.com
                                                   

