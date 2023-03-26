Home Lifestyle Health

Seize the sneeze

In ayurveda, this condition is called brshakshavathu/peenasam, and falls under the spectrum of allergies, which can be easily be managed with a few lifestyle modifications.

Published: 26th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

sneeze, cough

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Dr Ramya Alakkal
Express News Service

A sneeze is not just another symptom of change in seasons; it can signify an underlying imbalance in the body’s kapha and pitta doshas. When these functional elements are disturbed, it can lead to excessive mucus production, sinus congestion and headaches. For the past six months, Joy Varghese, a 25-year-old IT professional from Aluva, Kerala, suffered from incessant sneezing bouts—at least 50 times a day—especially in the mornings. He also had a runny nose all day long. During a consultation, he shared being allergic to dust as a teenager, a condition that worsened when he started working, as it required him to sit in an air-conditioned environment for 8-10 hours.

In ayurveda, this condition is called brshakshavathu/peenasam, and falls under the spectrum of allergies, which can be easily be managed with a few lifestyle modifications.

Meals: Human body is an intelligent system that communicates any imminent problems through signs and symptoms. Untimely food intake or skipping meals affects the doshas in a negative way. It is advisable to have dinner before 7 pm, especially for those suffering from allergies. Food items, such as sweets, yogurt, sour food, black gram or anything that takes longer to digest, should be avoided or had in moderation. This is because these tend to worsen kapha and pitta.

Bathing: One may think of it as just another daily ritual, but taking a shower at the right time significantly impacts our metabolism. Head baths, especially, should be had before 8 am or between 5-6 pm, when the sun is neither too high nor too low. During this period, the body’s metabolic state is transitioning and should not be disturbed by external stimulation like bathing.

Sleep discipline: Late-night activities can trigger allergic responses by disturbing our natural circadian rhythm. Hitting the bed early and at the same time every day, thus, is essential.

Hair oils: Ayurvedic oils such as tulasipatradi keram, triphaladi keram and nirgundyadi tailam can help manage allergies responses better. You should, however, consult an ayurvedic practitioner to know the right one for you.

Ritu shodhana: If the condition is deep-rooted, panchakarma, a process of purification, is recommended. Seasonal purification such as vaman (therapeutic emesis) and virechana (therapeutic purgation) can be done for thorough cleansing. 

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sneeze Cold runny nose
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp