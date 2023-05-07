Home Lifestyle Health

Cigarette butts leak deadly toxins into environment, study finds

For example, fish can die if they are exposed to concentrations corresponding to the toxins exuded by barely two cigarette butts in one liter of water for four days.

Published: 07th May 2023 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cigarette butts

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cigarette filters leak thousands of toxins and plastic fibers into the environment that are toxic to aquatic larvae, according to a study that calls for these filters to be completely banned.

A research team at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that microfibers and the chemicals that leak out of the filters in cigarette butts are toxic to aquatic larvae.

"The filter is full of thousands of toxic chemicals and microplastic fibers, so it's not just any piece of plastic that's being discarded into the environment. It's hazardous waste," said Bethanie Carney Almroth, Professor of Ecotoxicology at the University of Gothenburg.

The study, published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics, tested the effects of the toxins that are found in the filter after smoking, as well as the substances that are in the filter from the start, on aquatic mosquito larvae.

It found that the toxins lead to a 20 per cent higher mortality rate among mosquito larvae.

Previous research has shown that the toxins in the filters also have adverse effects on many other aquatic organisms.

For example, fish can die if they are exposed to concentrations corresponding to the toxins exuded by barely two cigarette butts in one liter of water for four days.

"Cigarette filters are also a major source of the microplastics that find their way into our environment --- something we know has a major negative impact on biological life. The EU has already classified cigarette filters as hazardous waste," said Almroth.

The researchers also observed in the study how smokers in Gothenburg behave when it's time to put out their cigarettes.

It turns out that many people throw their cigarette butts on the ground even if there are ashtrays nearby.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cigarette toxins smoking environment Cigarette butts
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp