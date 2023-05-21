Answer to Your Mane Worries   

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

In the midst of bustling and stressful life, the issue of hair thinning, premature greying and hair loss has become a common complaint among both men and women. It can impact one’s self-esteem and confidence, as healthy hair is considered a marker of one’s physical and mental well-being.

Once greying was associated with the natural progression of age, but it is now becoming increasingly prevalent even among those in their twenties.

The natural process of hair regeneration and degeneration allows for a daily shedding of 10-15 strands (occasionally increasing to 20-30). The problem arises when the rate of hair fall surpasses hair growth. The balance between the mind and body plays a significant role in the occurrence of hair thinning and receding hairline.

So, what is the solution? From potent herbal concoctions to therapeutic practices, ayurveda can take care of your mane worries with remedies and lifestyle practices that have stood the test of time.

Role of food: Our dietary choices and lifestyle habits greatly influence hair health. The consumption of spicy, hot, pungent, sour and salty foods can increase pitta in the body, leading to hair fall and premature greying. Regular and excessive consumption of junk, meat, processed or roasted foods can worsen the situation. Through mindful dietary choices, you can nourish your scalp from within.

Embracing a vegetarian diet and incorporating ash gourd, snake gourd, ash melon, spinach and cucumber into your meals can work wonders. Additionally, the daily consumption of amla or ash gourd juice (20-30ml) on an empty stomach or before bedtime can prove highly beneficial. Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, the potions possess the ability to strengthen hair follicles, stimulate growth and restore your tresses.

Stress factor: Whether emotional, psychological or work-related, stress has a direct impact on hair loss. Leading a happy and joyful life is crucial, and practices like pranayama and meditation have proven

effective in managing stress.

Hydration: Adequate water intake is vital for preventing hair loss. It is recommended to consume at least two-three litres daily, though this may vary depending on the climate or season.

Nasya: It refers to the nasal administration of prescribed oils, which promote scalp health. Oils such as kumkumadi, prapoundareekadi and anu tailam are used based on individual needs.

Right hair oil: Applying oil to the scalp not only helps hair growth, but also reduces body heat and sweating, and promotes good sleep. Selecting the appropriate hair oil should be done under professional guidance for optimal results.

Other diseases: Excessive hair fall can be a symptom of various underlying factors such as thyroid disorder or autoimmune diseases. According to ayurvedic texts, hair fall is often associated with imbalances in pitta and vata doshas.

Additionally, the ancient science considers scalp hair (kesha) and body hair (lomam) as indicators of the strength of bone tissue (asthi dhatu). Therefore, addressing any existing illnesses is essential, and medical advice should be sought.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala

