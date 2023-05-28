Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Hair woes go up during the summers. With the sweat and grime settling in the hair when out in the sun, and the air-conditioner drying out the strands, it can leave your locks looking flat and dull. Now help is at hand with the Ikonic Curling Tong, whose ceramic shine-infused barrel helps spread heat evenly and add that bounce.

It is designed to help defend hair against heat damage while still delivering on shiny-finish curls. To use, wrap the hair around the barrel, hold it in place with the tongs for less than a minute, and you have just-walked-out-of-the-blow-dry-bar look.

While the curler does work like magic, it is a tad unwieldy, given its weight and size. Also, the barrel heats up quite fast, and though the tip is silicon-coated for ease of handling, it is not enough. You need to be extremely careful so that you don’t burn your ears or fingers in the process. The best way to use it if someone else is doing your hair.

Ikonic Curling Tong CT 22MM

Price: Rs 2,960

Availability: ikonicworld.com





