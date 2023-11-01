Perils of viral infections

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Neglecting any health issues can be dangerous, and viral infections are becoming increasingly challenging to manage. Post-infection conditions have become a complex task to deal with, and overcoming the weakness that accompanies these infections is often the most challenging aspect of treatment today. Common symptoms following a viral infection include body pains, severe leg muscle pain, and weakness. One of the most prevalent post-viral symptoms is persistent leg pain, and we’ve consulted experts to gain a better understanding of this issue.

Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, Senior Consultant Physician at KIMS Hospitals, discusses different viral infections and why people often experience severe leg pain. “Viral fevers manifest with multiple symptoms, and the specific virus causing the infection plays a crucial role. While we don’t always test for all viruses, common culprits include chikungunya, influenza, and other similar viruses.

These viruses typically lead to symptoms such as fever, headache, and severe body pain. Leg pain, in particular, is frequently associated with viremia, which refers to the presence of the virus in the blood. The immune response to the virus often originates from the gut and intestines, leading to symptoms in the lower abdomen. Many people experience sudden weakness, pain, or leg cramps. Typically, after two to three days, significant leg pain sets in. If this pain continues for ten days or more, it may be related to muscle involvement, known as myalgia or myositis.

Myalgia refers to muscle pain, while myositis signifies muscle inflammation, which can persist as a post-viral complication. Myalgia typically resolves within one to two weeks, while myositis can lead to muscle inflammation lasting for up to two months. Some patients may also experience complications like thrombocytopenia (low platelets) and elevated liver enzymes. It’s important to note that not all viral infections are equally severe; the severity can depend on various factors, including how patients care for themselves during the initial stages of the illness. It’s crucial to maintain proper hydration and nutrition, rather than starving during a viral fever. Scientifically, doctors recommend consuming easily digestible food and adequate hydration. If your fever persists beyond three days, it’s essential to contact a doctor and follow their guidance. Rest and hydration are the best treatments for viral fever, despite misconceptions that persist in some communities.”

We also consulted Dr Chandra Sekhar Dannana, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Care Hospital Banjara Hills, who explains the connection between viral illnesses and joint and leg pain. “Many illnesses like chikungunya and dengue are often associated with viral infections. When the body is fighting such an illness, it triggers an immune response to combat the condition.

This immune response can sometimes lead to autoimmunity, where the body mistakenly targets its own proteins in addition to the viral particles. The immune system may fail to distinguish between viral proteins and our own proteins, leading to an autoimmune reaction. This can result in various symptoms. Viral illnesses typically subside within a few days, but the immune response can persist for a longer duration, ranging from a month to six months.

Treatment primarily focuses on controlling the inflammatory process. Joint pain is more common than leg pain in these cases. Individuals with pre-existing conditions like rheumatoid arthritis are more susceptible to these reactive pains, which can last for an extended period. The treatment is generally symptomatic, but individuals with significant pain and swelling may benefit from a short course of anti-inflammatory steroids. Continuous monitoring is essential for those with pre-existing conditions.”

In summary, it’s crucial to pay attention to your health, especially when dealing with viral infections, and to consult with healthcare professionals for proper guidance and treatment. Autoimmune reactions can lead to various symptoms, including leg pain, and managing inflammation is a key aspect of treatment.

