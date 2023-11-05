Ayurveda: Indian medicine that tackles performance disorders

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

Last month, we celebrated Navratri, which reminds us to embrace the feminine energies of knowledge, creativity and empowerment. During this festive time, we revere Devi Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, symbolising our desire to expand our jnana (knowledge). Ayurveda, in harmony with all Indian knowledge systems, aims to pave the way for anyone to attain the purushartha (the things one has to attain in this lifetime), which include dharma, artha, kama and moksha. It examines ways to optimise the acquisition of knowledge, which is crucial in today’s era when scholastic performances among the younger individuals are under threat due to the presence of modern-day gadgets.

One must be vigilant when it comes to identifying learning disabilities in children. Monitoring activities such as reading, writing, and fine motor skills like drawing or working with their hands in creative tasks can provide insights into a child’s intellectual abilities. If a kid displays signs of withdrawal and limited interaction with their surroundings, it’s important to assess their psychological well-being. Here is how the traditional system of Indian medicine can be a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with performance disorders.

To boost memory and intelligence: Ayurveda offers a range of approaches, including the use of arishtas (fermented syrups) and ghrutham (medicated substances). Commonly prescribed options include Saraswatham ghrutham, Saraswatharishtam and Brahmi ghrutham. Traditional practices, such as consuming brahmi juice with honey have been proven to enhance academic performance. Ayurveda’s medya rasayana, which includes ingredients like brahmi, mandukaparni, shankhpushpi and guduchi, stimulate various levels of brain activity, thus improving cognitive functions.

Prevention is better than cure: Incorporating ghee into a child’s diet from an early age is an effective measure to enhance their cognitive abilities. Encouraging physical activity through sports, swimming or aerobics is equally crucial. Creative pursuits, such as music, dance and artistic expression, can help prevent scholastic setbacks. According to yogic principles, activating the physical aspect (annamayakosha) and the energy aspect (pranamayakosha) is essential for a stable thought and emotional layer (manomayakosha) and, in turn, the layer of intelligence (vijnanamayakosha).

Raising emotional and intelligence quotient: Nurturing a child’s emotional quotient is vital for their learning journey. Touch (sparsham) possesses remarkable healing power. Hugs from parents and grandparents provide a sense of security, contributing to emotional well-being. Regular practices such as abhyanga (oil massage) and head and foot massages, as well as familiar lullabies, play a significant role in enhancing a child’s emotional stability and consequently, their performance.

It’s also crucial to recognise an individual’s mind content, or satva, and provide support tailored to their inclinations. Some may lean towards creative intelligence, while others may excel in analytical intelligence. Identifying and nurturing these talents can guide individuals towards fulfilling careers, making them productive and valuable contributors to society.

Hazards of Overusing Gadgets: Ayurveda warns against the dangers of prajnaparadha, which roughly translates to intellectual blasphemy. This concept encompasses the excessive use of sensory faculties, including sight, hearing and speech. Overindulgence in gadgets like mobile phones, computers, gaming devices, and even social media can fall into this category, contributing to issues such as violent behaviour, academic setbacks and reduced tolerance in the younger generation. It is the responsibility of elders to maintain control in this regard to prevent adverse consequences in the long term.

The Role of Panchakarma: In cases where learning difficulties go beyond self-management, panchakarma treatments become indispensable. Procedures like snehapanam (medicated ghee consumption), tahalapothichil (a special head treatment), shirodhara (pouring medicated oil or milk over the head), and shiropichu (application of oil-soaked cloth on the head) play an important role in improving children’s learning outcomes.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala.

