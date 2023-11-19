Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Matte Mastery  

By Swati Singh
Express News Service

Don’t we all pine for that ultimate lippie that promises to be there without needing reapplication? My prayers were answered when I got hold of the ‘Hold Me’ Matte Liquid Lipstick by Swiss Beauty, featuring a range of 30 shades.

This matte lipstick has become my new go-to, because the non-transfer and non-drying formula ensures my lip colour remains intact, whether I am sipping on cocktails or indulging in scrumptious delights. With a variety of reds, browns and pinks, I can effortlessly express my every mood.

Its liquid texture glides effortlessly, delivering intense pigmentation, sans cracking and bleed-outs. Additionally, the apricot oil with Vitamin E keeps my lips moisturised. It’s time to say goodbye to constant touch-ups, as this long-lasting lip companion stays put for up to 12 hours, ensuring I am selfie-ready at all times.

Hold Me Matte Price: Rs 429

Available at: swissbeauty.in                                                                            —

